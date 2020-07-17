Menu
Jonty Robert West-Wade submitted to a roadside drug test in Kingaroy in May, which returned a positive result.
Crime

Driver caught with multiple dangerous drugs in system

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Jul 2020 11:52 AM
A YOUNG man tested positive to having multiple drugs in his system when he was caught driving in Kingaroy in May.

Jonty Robert West-Wade, 26, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to drug driving.

Police prosecutor Jess King said about 11.55pm on May 16, West-Wade was intercepted driving on River Rd, Kingaroy.

Ms King said West-Wade, who held a provisional licence, submitted to a roadside drug test, which returned a positive result.

She said West-Wade told police he had taken methamphetamine, MDMA and marijuana. Further tests confirmed these drugs were present in his system.

West-Wade was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for 6 months. A conviction was recorded.

drug driving rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
