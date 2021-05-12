A 20-year-old Redlands man will face court later this week charged with dangerous driving causing death following a collision earlier this year which claimed the life of a 55-year-old motorcyclist.

Birkdale man John McKillop, a father-of-two, died when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Mount Cotton Rd, Mount Cotton at 1.20am on March 6 this year.

Police allege the vehicle driven by the 20-year-old was travelling southbound when it hit Mr McKillop who was travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr McKillop was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but died a short while later.

Deceased Birkdale motorcyclist John McKillop, 55. Picture: Facebook

The 20-year-old Mount Cotton man was uninjured.

Police have now revealed to Redlands Community News he has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and will front Cleveland Magistrates Court on a notice to appear on Thursday, May 13.

One of Mr McKillop's two daughters, Ashleigh, took to social media in the wake of her father's death to pay tribute.

"Dad, I hope wherever you are, you are zipping down a highway rocking out to AC/DC and get to go fishing every single day," she said.

Mr McKillop's sibling Michael said his brother was "a great guy and I'll always have pleasant memories".

Originally published as Driver charged over collision which killed father-of-two