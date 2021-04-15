Menu
Rebecca Fay Potts pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on April 14 to disobeying the speed limit.
Crime

Driver clocked at 118km/hr claimed her ‘speedo was out’

Kristen Booth
15th Apr 2021 11:21 AM
A woman told police her speedometer “was out” when she was caught driving at 118km per hour on a road near Clermont.

Police officers were travelling south on Gregory Developmental Road near Belyando Crossing on September 25, 2020, when they saw a vehicle driving at speed towards them and recorded a speed of 118km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.

Rebecca Fay Potts pleaded guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on April 14 to disobeying the speed limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said when police spoke to Potts, she thought she was travelling about 115km/hr in a 110km/hr zone.

“I just thought I was in the 110km/hr zone,” Potts told the court.

“I knew my speedometer was out and I was trying to work out if it was under or over.

“In the car it reads 105km/hr when its actually 115km/hr.”

Magistrate Robert Walker acknowledged there was a bit of guesswork going on with the speed at the time of the offence, as well as confusion of the speed Potts was travelling and the speed limit.

She was fined $260 and the conviction was recorded.

