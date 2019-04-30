Menu
The Elphinstone St home where it is understood the car crashed into a backyard.
The Elphinstone St home where it is understood the car crashed into a backyard.
Crime

Driver crashes into fence and backyard, flees on foot

Maddelin McCosker
30th Apr 2019 8:28 AM
POLICE last night responded to a traffic incident at Elphinstone St after a driver, believed to be a man, crashed his car at two separate locations.

It is understood the Holden Rodeo utility was driving on Craig St around 7.15pm when the driver crashed into a fence.

The driver then continued down Craig St, crossed the intersection of Elphinstone St and crashed into the backyard of a home.

The driver then fled the scene on foot.

Reports from people at the scene suggest there were tyre marks on the footpath.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were at the scene.

Police are believed to have spoken to a number of people on Elphinstone St to help determine what happened.

