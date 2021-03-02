Driver cut from vehicle after hitting large gum tree

A driver who failed to negotiate a bend on Coorooman Creek Road and crashed into a large gum tree, was heavily intoxicated.

Ned Gavin George Duffy, 22, of Emu Park, was lucky he didn’t kill himself or passengers in the vehicle during the early hours of December 12.

Duffy pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that after the 1.30am crash, Duffy had to be cut from the vehicle by Queensland Fire and Rescue Service officers and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

A blood sample taken showed Duffy had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.166.

The court heard Duffy had previously been caught drink-driving in 2019.

Duffy told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he deeply regretted the incident.

He said himself and mates had attended a 21st birthday party earlier in the evening and had left following an argument.

Ms Beckinsale fined Duffy $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

