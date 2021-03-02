Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
JAWS OF LIFE: Fire and Rescue firefighters undertake road accident rescue training. Photo: Alison Paterson
JAWS OF LIFE: Fire and Rescue firefighters undertake road accident rescue training. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Driver cut from vehicle after hitting large gum tree

Darryn Nufer
2nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A driver who failed to negotiate a bend on Coorooman Creek Road and crashed into a large gum tree, was heavily intoxicated.

Ned Gavin George Duffy, 22, of Emu Park, was lucky he didn’t kill himself or passengers in the vehicle during the early hours of December 12.

Duffy pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that after the 1.30am crash, Duffy had to be cut from the vehicle by Queensland Fire and Rescue Service officers and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

A blood sample taken showed Duffy had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.166.

The court heard Duffy had previously been caught drink-driving in 2019.

Duffy told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he deeply regretted the incident.

He said himself and mates had attended a 21st birthday party earlier in the evening and had left following an argument.

Ms Beckinsale fined Duffy $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Underground miner loses job after drink-driving offence

Tyre slasher wanted to ruin girls’ night

Driver going wrong way around roundabout was .216 drunk

drink-driving ned gavin george duffy tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors to vote on GKI infrastructure plans

        Premium Content Councillors to vote on GKI infrastructure plans

        Rural Altum construction director Rob McCready was in Rockhampton on Monday to promote his priorities.

        Get scripts, chemist supplies delivered with new app

        Premium Content Get scripts, chemist supplies delivered with new app

        Health The scripts are filled by a qualified pharmacist and delivered on the same day.

        Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

        Premium Content Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

        News Tyler Worley fronted a Yeppoon court for the second time in a matter of weeks.

        Knife allegedly held to victim’s throat in horrific break-in

        Premium Content Knife allegedly held to victim’s throat in horrific break-in

        Crime Police are appealing for information after a home in North Rockhampton was...