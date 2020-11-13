Driver declared marijuana, but not other illegal items

WHEN Clint Bernard Twigg was pulled over by police, he declared he had marijuana in his car, but he failed to tell them about the other illegal items.

Twigg, 37, pleaded guilty this week in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug, one of possessing drug utensils and one of possessing knives in a public place.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said Twigg was intercepted driving about 5pm on Berserker St and he immediately declared the marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle.

Police found one gram of methamphetamine crystals in a black case in a bag in the car, along with 1.5g of marijuana, scissors, empty clip seal bags, two electronic scales, glass pipe and straw.

They also found five two-sided 10cm long bladed throwing knives in a bag which Twigg told police were given to him by a former partner years ago and recently relocated.

He said he and his friends had been throwing them at a dart board.

Defence lawyer Jack Blackburn said Twigg had minimal contact with his father growing up, but otherwise had an ordinary childhood.

He said his client was waiting on a job at a Moura mine and normally earned $120,000 per year.

Mr Blackburn said Twigg had enrolled with Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services for help with his drug addiction.

Magistrate Cameron Press questioned why Twigg didn’t take up the opportunity to address his drug problem while he was on a probation order for similar offences from 2017.

He sentenced Twigg to an 18-month probation order and convictions recorded.

“You are 37 years of age now,” Mr Press said.

“It’s time to get this under control … otherwise drugs are going to rule your life.”