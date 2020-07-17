Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
A driver was detained by police on the Sunshine Coast.
Breaking

Driver detained by police after collision on major road

Eden Boyd
16th Jul 2020 7:24 PM | Updated: 7:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver is in police custody after appearing to be under the influence following a car crash on a major Sunshine Coast road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Nicklin Way in front of Kawana Shoppingworld about 6.50pm.

One driver was injured in the T-bone collision, yet the other did not require assistance from paramedics.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said one of the drivers had been detained at the scene after it appeared they were "under the influence".

She said no testing had been done yet to confirm whether this was the case.

The patient was in police custody while being transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

nicklin way sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dance instructor’s bad drunken behaviour

        premium_icon Dance instructor’s bad drunken behaviour

        Crime Police were called to the Fitzroy Riverbank to deal with the professional dance instructor.

        Gracemere school the site of proposed major expansion

        premium_icon Gracemere school the site of proposed major expansion

        Education Whitsunday MP expected in Rockhampton today to unveil his big plans for one of our...

        GALLERY: Berserker cricketers take on Brisbane Heat captain

        premium_icon GALLERY: Berserker cricketers take on Brisbane Heat captain

        News Cricket stars, including Chris Lynn of Brisbane Heat, visited Berserker St State...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What is a virtual rate freeze?

        premium_icon LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What is a virtual rate freeze?

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.