Driver didn’t renew licence since having learner’s in 2007

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
15th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
A MAN who has not held a driver’s licence since having a learner’s licence in 2007 was intercepted driving a North Rockhampton street and told police he was dropping his passenger home.

Angus Dwain Bickey, 41, pleaded guilty on July 8 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of unlicensed driving.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police intercepted Bickey driving on Hyde St, driving towards Dean St, at 3.17pm on January 30.

She said he had a male passenger.

Ms Marsden said Bickey told police he hadn’t held a licence since his learner’s in 2007 and he was dropping his passenger home.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Bickey was working casually mowing lawns and it was his boss that was the passenger.

He said Bickey hadn’t renewed or applied for a provisional licence as he did not have his birth certificate.

The court heard Bickey had previously been convicted for a similar offence nine years ago.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Bickey $450 and disqualified him from driving or obtaining a driver’s licence for three months. A traffic conviction was recorded.

