Driver dies after truck plunges down embankment

A truck has rolled into an embankment at Imbil. Photo: Patrick Woods.

UPDATE 7.45PM

Police have delivered the worst news possible to the family of a man killed when the truck he was driving rolled down an embankment.

Police have confirmed the man died on Monday afternoon when a semi-trailer hauling woodchip plunged down a steep embankment and into Yabba Creek at Imbil about 2.15pm.

Police Inspector Pat Swindells said emergency services were unable to access the man trapped inside the crushed cabin for hours due to the truck's "precarious" position.

"... it's unsafe to actually climb inside or around the truck so we are waiting for additional resources to arrive to secure the vehicle," he said.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed at 7.30pm that the man's next of kin had been given the news.

He could not confirm the man's age or suburb.

An investigation is ongoing.

EARIER 4PM:

Police Inspector Pat Swindells says emergency services were finding it difficult to pull a driver from his truck which rolled into an embankment on Monday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the rollover at Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil about 2.15pm.

"As a result, the load has spilled down the side into Yabba Creek itself," Insp. Swindells said.

"The vehicle is in a very precarious position and it's unsafe to actually climb inside or around the truck so we are waiting for additional resources to arrive to secure the vehicle."

Inspector Pat Swindells from Gympie says emergency services are having difficulty removing a man from a truck that rolled at Imbil.

A police spokesman said it was expected the road would be closed for hours.

Police could not confirm the condition of the trapped truck driver.

His employer had been contacted.

EARLIER:

Paramedics and the rescue helicopter are at the scene of the serious truck rollover on Yabba Creek Rd at Imbil at 2.15pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services were having difficulty accessing the person in the truck at 3.15pm.

She said it wasn't yet known if anyone else was injured in the rollover.