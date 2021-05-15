Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Driver dies, highway closed after two trucks collide

by Shiloh Payne
15th May 2021 4:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A truck driver has died in a serious crash involving two trucks that closed a regional highway on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the Carnarvon Highway in Gunnewin, north of Roma at 10.15pm.

Paramedics treated two patients at the scene, however one driver died at the scene, while the other was not physically injured in the crash.

 

 

A Queensland police spokesman said the highway was closed in both directions.

The incident comes following a serious crash in the Maranoa region that took a woman's life and injured 16 children on a school bus on Friday afternoon.

Originally published as Driver dies, highway closed after two trucks collide

More Stories

carnarvon highway editors picks fatal crash roma trucks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAIF amended to streamline sluggish cashflow

        Premium Content NAIF amended to streamline sluggish cashflow

        Politics The $5 billion federal loans scheme was criticised for years for being slow to hand money to approved projects.

        Pike to ride at Rocky Winter Carnival

        Premium Content Pike to ride at Rocky Winter Carnival

        News High-profile jockey William Pike will ride at the 2021 Rocky Winter Racing...

        DV offender threw things inside the house

        Premium Content DV offender threw things inside the house

        Crime A man got into a fight with one of his son’s after the child told him he was not...

        Central Queensland town roasted by popular Facebook page

        Premium Content Central Queensland town roasted by popular Facebook page

        News A Central Queensland town has just been roasted - here's why