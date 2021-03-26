Driver ditches car after crashing into pole
Police are investigating after a car that was crashed into a power pole was left abandoned on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Upper Dawson Road, Allenstown, at about 9.40pm.
According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the driver was not present when emergency services arrived on scene.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there was only minor damage to the power pole.
Investigations are ongoing.