Driver does runner, literally, after Nth Rocky crash
POLICE were called to a single-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton on Thursday night where the driver did a runner - literally.
Emergency services crews attended the intersection of Unmack and Griffith streets about 9pm.
Upon arrival they discovered the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had left the scene.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, believed to be the driver, was found at a nearby residence a short time after the crash.
He was uninjured and assisting police with their enquiries.
As of 3pm Friday, no charges had been laid.
