Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police attended a traffic crash with a twist in North Rockhampton on Thursday night. FILE PHOTO.
Police attended a traffic crash with a twist in North Rockhampton on Thursday night. FILE PHOTO.
News

Driver does runner, literally, after Nth Rocky crash

Darryn Nufer
13th Nov 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to a single-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton on Thursday night where the driver did a runner - literally.

Emergency services crews attended the intersection of Unmack and Griffith streets about 9pm.

Upon arrival they discovered the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had left the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, believed to be the driver, was found at a nearby residence a short time after the crash.

He was uninjured and assisting police with their enquiries.

As of 3pm Friday, no charges had been laid.

OTHER STORIES:

Juveniles ‘throw rocks, damage cars’ at Rocky Maccas

car accident driver does runner
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Large bushfire breaks out between Rocky and Mackay

        Premium Content Large bushfire breaks out between Rocky and Mackay

        News Fire crews are responding to the incident.

        Swimmers set to hit the accelerator in Skins

        Premium Content Swimmers set to hit the accelerator in Skins

        Swimming 50m freestyle showdowns a feature of the annual Tropic of Capricorn meet.

        Driver declared marijuana, but not other illegal items

        Premium Content Driver declared marijuana, but not other illegal items

        Crime “It’s time to get this under control … otherwise drugs are going to rule your...

        CQ family all fired up for fullback’s Origin debut

        Premium Content CQ family all fired up for fullback’s Origin debut

        Rugby League History to be made in women’s interstate clash: ‘It’s going to be exciting for her...