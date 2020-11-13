Driver does runner, literally, after Nth Rocky crash

Police attended a traffic crash with a twist in North Rockhampton on Thursday night. FILE PHOTO.

POLICE were called to a single-vehicle crash in North Rockhampton on Thursday night where the driver did a runner - literally.

Emergency services crews attended the intersection of Unmack and Griffith streets about 9pm.

Upon arrival they discovered the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had left the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, believed to be the driver, was found at a nearby residence a short time after the crash.

He was uninjured and assisting police with their enquiries.

As of 3pm Friday, no charges had been laid.

