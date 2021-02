Police were called to a single vehicle crash into a power pole at Blackwater on February 3.

A driver managed to escape injury after crashing into a power pole at Blackwater on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called about 6.40pm on February 3, to reports of a single vehicle crash on the corner of Wattle and Casuarina Sts.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a fire crew and Ergon Energy was at the scene, which was made safe by 8pm.

Police are investigating.