Police are investigating after a car smashed through a Gracemere home fence early this morning. Cade Mooney

A DRIVER fled the scene after he crashed into a power pole, through a fence and nearly into a Gracemere home this morning.

The Queensland Police Service is investigating after the incident about 4.03am today.

Police said no one was on scene when they arrived at the home near the intersection of Johnson Rd and Lucas St, Gracemere.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was also called in to make the area safe.

No injuries were reported.