Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service are in attendance.
Queensland Police Service are in attendance.
Breaking

Driver flees crash after car rolls on its roof

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has done a runner after rolling their car on the Capricorn Coast this morning.

At 8.22am, police were called to reports of a single-vehicle rollover at the corner of Monaco Dr and Svendsen Rd, Zilzie.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the vehicle was on its roof and the single occupant appeared to have fled the scene.

Paramedics and one fire crew were also in attendance.

Police are waiting for a tow truck to arrive to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

More to come.

single-vehicle rollover zilzie crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
    • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New mayor reignites boundary debate

        premium_icon New mayor reignites boundary debate

        News Livingstone mayor Andy Ireland not prepared to relinquish Glenlee, Glendale, and Rockyview to Rockhampton Regional Council.

        Pressure on for speedy and transparent investigation

        premium_icon Pressure on for speedy and transparent investigation

        News Deputy Premier eager to get to the bottom of Rocky’s mysterious COVID-19 case

        Is Surf Lakes’ gravy train reaching the end of the line?

        premium_icon Is Surf Lakes’ gravy train reaching the end of the line?

        Business Livingstone Shire Council to re-assess a water deal worth tens-of-thousands of...

        Country pub opens beer garden for limited dine meals

        premium_icon Country pub opens beer garden for limited dine meals

        Food & Entertainment People have been flocking to the country pub for their famous pizzas.