Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Cairns Road Policing Unit is urging motorists
The Cairns Road Policing Unit is urging motorists
Crime

Driver clocked 74km/hr over speed limit

by Danielle Buckley
18th Jan 2019 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER has been slapped with a $1218 fine after he was clocked travelling 74km/hr over the speed limit on a highway south of Brisbane.

The 47-year-old man was driving along Mount Lindsay Highway at Regents Park about midday yesterday, when police allegedly clocked him driving 154km/hr in an 80km/hr zone.

The driver was issued with a $1218, lost eight demerit points and had his licence suspended for six months.

Police later stopped another driver at midnight who was doing 158km/hr on the Pacific Motorway at Springwood.

This driver was also given a high range speeding fine and had his registration plates seized and car immobilised for seven days.

Logan senior constable Jen Wallis urged drivers to stick to the speed limits.

"Against popular belief, police officers don't enjoy writing speed tickets," she said.

"Officers would rather write no tickets and have a day that doesn't involve speed related traffic accidents or deaths on the roads.

"Every kilometre over the speed limit increases the risk to yourself and other road users."

editors picks queensland speeding traffic fine

Top Stories

    Deadly disease outbreak across CQ prompts vet warning

    premium_icon Deadly disease outbreak across CQ prompts vet warning

    Health FIFTEEN cases have been reported at Alma St Veterinary Clinic in the past three weeks alone

    • 18th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Occupational therapist by day, resin artist by night

    premium_icon Occupational therapist by day, resin artist by night

    Business 'It moves its own way... I find that fun and a bit of a challenge'

    • 18th Jan 2019 1:55 PM
    Woman taken to hospital after Gracemere crash

    premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after Gracemere crash

    News The crash happened about 12.30pm and caused lengthy delays

    • 18th Jan 2019 1:39 PM
    CQ cricketers 'played close to a perfect game'

    premium_icon CQ cricketers 'played close to a perfect game'

    Cricket Seamers coach 'absolutely stoked' by T20 win at Gabba