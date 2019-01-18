Driver clocked 74km/hr over speed limit

A DRIVER has been slapped with a $1218 fine after he was clocked travelling 74km/hr over the speed limit on a highway south of Brisbane.

The 47-year-old man was driving along Mount Lindsay Highway at Regents Park about midday yesterday, when police allegedly clocked him driving 154km/hr in an 80km/hr zone.

The driver was issued with a $1218, lost eight demerit points and had his licence suspended for six months.

Police later stopped another driver at midnight who was doing 158km/hr on the Pacific Motorway at Springwood.

This driver was also given a high range speeding fine and had his registration plates seized and car immobilised for seven days.

Logan senior constable Jen Wallis urged drivers to stick to the speed limits.

"Against popular belief, police officers don't enjoy writing speed tickets," she said.

"Officers would rather write no tickets and have a day that doesn't involve speed related traffic accidents or deaths on the roads.

"Every kilometre over the speed limit increases the risk to yourself and other road users."