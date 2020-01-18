Menu
Driver got behind the wheel while licence was suspended

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
18th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
Charles Owen Hicks knowingly drove a car while his licence was suspended by the State Penalty Enforcement Registry.

Hicks pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court earlier this month to one count of driving while licence suspended.

The court heard Hicks was intercepted driving on George St about noon on September 19 and was unable to provide a valid licence and told police he was aware his licence had been suspended.

Hicks was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

