A man hit a palm tree on Yaamba Rd, creating some congestion on the highway on Monday morning. Jann Houley

AN ELDERLEY man hit a palm tree on Yaamba Rd causing some congestion on the highway.

The accident occurred just after 10am outside the Puma Service Station which is undergoing works.

The patient was believed to be around 80 years old.

Paramedics assessed the man who sustained a cut to his head, transport to hospital was not required.