RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was tasked to a single vehicle crash near Lake Elphinstone on Friday, April 16.

A Mackay man was flown to hospital following a single vehicle crash near Lake Elphinstone on Friday.

The man in his 50s sustained minor injuries and indicated neck and spine pain, after the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into a ditch at high speed along Kemmis Creek Road, about 2.30pm.

The vehicle ended up in a ditch off the road.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the incident was caused from a distraction inside the vehicle.

The man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition on-board the CQ Rescue helicopter.

Originally published as Driver hospitalised after crash near CQ water hole