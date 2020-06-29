Driver hospitalised after crashing into tree in Rocky CBD

CBD CRASH: A blue SUV has collided with a tree on Bolsover St outside of City Centre Plaza in the Rockhampton CBD.

A BLUE SUV has crashed into a tree on Bolsover St in front of City Centre Plaza in the Rockhampton CBD this afternoon.

Police, ambulance and QFES crews attended the scene of the crash which occurred around 12.20pm near the intersection of Fitzroy and Bolsover streets.

The male driver was treated for unknown injuries before being transported by paramedics to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The westbound left lane of Bolsover St was blocked and northbound traffic on Fitzroy St was prevented from turning left onto Bolsover.

Emergency crews confirmed the vehicle sustained minor damage and was loaded onto a tow truck just before 1pm.