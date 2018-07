PARAMEDICS took one person to hospital last night after a car rolled in North Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were called to Parkhurst around 7.15pm where a car had reportedly rolled on Boundary Rd.

A spokesperson from QAS said the single-vehicle crash happened 200m from Komatsu Mining.

Paramedics took the driver to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with only minor cuts.