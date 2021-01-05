Driver injured in crash which led to car fire

UPDATE 11.45AM: One patient suffered chest and arm injuries from a single-vehicle rollover which led to a fire at Jellinbah.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient, whose age and gender was unknown at the time, reportedly escaped the vehicle before it caught alight.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue 300 helicopter was tasked to the incident but was called back to base due to the driver being okay and in a stable condition.

Paramedics took the patient to the Blackwater Hospital.

INITIAL: 8.15AM: Rural fireys and police are checking on the status of a vehicle which caught on fire on the Fitzroy Development Road near Jellinbah.

Duaringa police received multiple reports a work vehicle caught on fire, but the property owner had declined assistance from the fire services.