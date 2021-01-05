Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Driver injured in crash which led to car fire

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
5th Jan 2021 8:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.45AM: One patient suffered chest and arm injuries from a single-vehicle rollover which led to a fire at Jellinbah.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient, whose age and gender was unknown at the time, reportedly escaped the vehicle before it caught alight.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue 300 helicopter was tasked to the incident but was called back to base due to the driver being okay and in a stable condition.

Paramedics took the patient to the Blackwater Hospital. 

INITIAL: 8.15AM: Rural fireys and police are checking on the status of a vehicle which caught on fire on the Fitzroy Development Road near Jellinbah.

Duaringa police received multiple reports a work vehicle caught on fire, but the property owner had declined assistance from the fire services.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

        Premium Content Vale Geoff Barton: CQ rugby mourns passing of a legend

        News Central Queensland’s rugby union fraternity is mourning the passing of legendary figure Geoff Barton OAM.

        Thieves smash their way into Gracemere golf club

        Premium Content Thieves smash their way into Gracemere golf club

        News The culprits left behind a trail of senseless destruction.

        UPDATE: Police photo of plant hire ute stolen from Westwood

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police photo of plant hire ute stolen from Westwood

        News Police appeal for help finding the grey Landcruiser with black tradies’ tool box

        Hockey stick attack in North Rockhampton

        Premium Content Hockey stick attack in North Rockhampton

        News The victim has suffered a facial injury