File: Traffic is blocked after a truck crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway this afternoon.
File: Traffic is blocked after a truck crash on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway this afternoon. Barry Leddicoat
Driver injured, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
24th Jan 2019 2:37 PM
A MAN has been injured and traffic is blocked after a truck crashed on the Bruce Highway at Beerburrum this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the southbound lanes at 1.58pm and were treating a man on scene for non life-threatening injuries, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The man had reportedly managed to free himself from the truck before paramedics arrived.

No transport to hospital was required.

The right lane is blocked heading south and long delays are expected.

