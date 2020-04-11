Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Investigations are continuing after a woman was pulled over on the Warrego Hwy after already being fined for unnecessary travel earlier that day.
Investigations are continuing after a woman was pulled over on the Warrego Hwy after already being fined for unnecessary travel earlier that day.
News

Driver intercepted on Warrego Hwy after previous travel fine

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
11th Apr 2020 6:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MITCHELL Police have intercepted a woman on the Warrego Hwy after she had already been fined earlier that day due to unnecessary travel.

The car was intercepted just before 9pm last night, after Mitchell police recognised that the registered owner of the vehicle had already been fined earlier for breaking COVID-19 travel restrictions.

A QPS spokeswoman said the driver was fined in Longreach at 1pm for unnecessary travel.

A Mitchell officer then pulled the driver over again between Cambridge and Racecourse Rd on the Warrego Hwy after recognising the driver had been previously fined.

While the woman hasn’t been charged yet, she has been transported to Mitchell Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

More to come …

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Octogenarian continues studies amid COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Octogenarian continues studies amid COVID-19 crisis

        Community IF anyone is able to comprehend the challenges of coronavirus, it’s Rockhampton octogenarian Janet Stewart.

        CQ renters and landlords get help

        premium_icon CQ renters and landlords get help

        News RENTERS in Central Queensland can breath a sigh of relief as a new package to...

        CQ Uni’s big plans for global spice market

        premium_icon CQ Uni’s big plans for global spice market

        Environment Australia reportedly spent US$1.37 million importing spices over a twelve month...

        Minister responds to farmers’ Rookwood Weir feedback

        premium_icon Minister responds to farmers’ Rookwood Weir feedback

        News Concerns were raised by farmers around the lack of information and certainty on...