Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway. Google Maps
Breaking

Driver involved in CQ crash appeared to be 'intoxicated'

Leighton Smith
by
24th Nov 2018 11:52 AM

EARLY reports indicate an intoxicated driver crashed their vehicle in Allenstown this morning.

The crash involving a blue Commodore sedan, is believed to have occurred at 10.30am this morning on Upper Dawson Rd, Allenstown, close to Frank Forde Park and the Bruce Highway.

TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway.
TRAFFIC CRASH: A vehicle has crashed on Upper Dawson Rd, close to the Bruce Highway. Google Maps

Two Queensland Police vehicles are currently on the scene.

Officers confirmed that no one was injured or trapped in the vehicle and investigations are continuing.

It was expected that a charge or multiple charges would be laid in the coming hours.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman taken to hospital after vehicles rolls on Cap Coast

    Woman taken to hospital after vehicles rolls on Cap Coast

    Breaking The vehicle was on its roof when emergency crews arrived.

    Loved East street business revived under new owners

    premium_icon Loved East street business revived under new owners

    Business The shop closed in April and re-opened last week with new business

    'Ridiculous' loss of car over $150 dispute with ex

    premium_icon 'Ridiculous' loss of car over $150 dispute with ex

    Crime '(he) foolishly decided to swerve the car in her direction'

    Local Partners