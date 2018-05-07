Menu
Motoring

Driver: It's not blocking the drive-way

by Frazer Pearce
7th May 2018 3:40 PM

Police have been called to a street in Wandal this afternoon where a property owner says a car has blocked access to their property.

Police have contacted the owner of the vehicle, who is believed to be attending the Beef Australia 2018 expo in Roclhampton.

But the motorist rejected the property owner's claims.

"It's not blocking the driveway and I'm not moving it," is what he has reportedly told police.

