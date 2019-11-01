Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Crime

Driver jailed for killing mother of four

by Steve Zemek, AAP
1st Nov 2019 12:38 PM

A CENTRAL Coast man who hit and killed a mother of four with his car as she was crossing a road has been jailed for at least 20 months.

Menouar Belkadi, 25, was on Friday sentenced in the Downing Centre District Court for his dangerous driving which caused the death of 32-year-old pedestrian Annabelle Deall.

Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP

Judge Sarah Huggett sentenced Belkadi to two years and eight months in jail over the 2016 incident on the Scenic Highway at Terrigal, with a non-parole period of 20 months.

Belkadi admitted driving 10km/h over the speed limit before he swerved onto the wrong side of the road and struck Ms Deall.

The victim's family outside court said they were disappointed by the length of the sentence.

Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook
Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

Show More
car crash crossing road driver mother killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carolyn’s everyday could save your life

        premium_icon Carolyn’s everyday could save your life

        News ‘I just love the variety of the day you never know what the day is going to be like and who you’re going to meet’

        Corrective Services addresses prison riots, guards charged

        premium_icon Corrective Services addresses prison riots, guards charged

        News Two prison riots and seven prison officers charged at the Capricornia Correctional...

        UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Yeppoon man dies after single vehicle crash

        News Police appeal for witnesses to Marlborough fatal

        What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        News DISCOVER the hottest events the region has to offer this weekend.