Capricorn Highway sign near the Yeppen Round-a-bout. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK260811ccap1
Driver lectured by magistrate over 152km on hwy

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
24th Jan 2019 5:28 PM
A MAN caught doing 152km/h on the Capricorn Highway has ended up in court due to language barriers.

Glenn Hundana Cristales, 46, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one speeding charge.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police clocked Cristales driving in the opposite direction at 152km/h in a 100km/h zone at Kalapa at 10.40pm on October 17, 2018.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Cristales, who was born in the Phillipines, didn't understand the traffic offending system, which was how his matter ended up in court.

The father of three works at the mines and is set to lose eight points on his licence from the offence.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered he pay the ticket amount of $1218.

"Speeding at 152km/h, you are putting yourself in danger and you are putting other road users in danger,” she said.

"I'm just urging you to watch your speedometer ... that's an incredible speed to be doing with the roads around here.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

