BUSTED: A man who racked up so many fines he lost his licence was again caught doing something illegal on the roads.
Crime

Driver loses all 12 demerit points in just two years

Amber Hooker
by
28th Nov 2018 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has realised the costly mistake of ignoring his mail after his decision to drive landed him in court.

David Francis Fleming was caught driving on a demerit-point suspended licence in Kawana on November 10 after he racked up enough fines to lose all 12 points in just two years.

Fleming pleaded guilty to the charge in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the self-represented man admitted he "doesn't keep track of his points" or mail.

The court heard Fleming he was sent a warning letter on March 29 when he had lost eight points.

He was convicted and fined $350 and disqualified from obtaining or holding a licence for six months.

