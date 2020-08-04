Menu
A man has lost his license for six months and copped a $1000 fine after failing to provide enough breath for police to test his blood-alcohol level.
Driver loses licence after refusing breath test seven times

Ebony Graveur
3rd Aug 2020 2:30 PM
A DRIVER who blew into a breathalyser during a roadside breath test became less cooperative after it showed a positive reading for alcohol.

When police tried to conduct a follow up test at the police station, Sukhdev Singh refused to provide enough breath for the test to work.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard the Lockyer Valley driver was given seven chances to blow into the test but, each time, stopped blowing before the test was done.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Singh had been driving on Cochrane St, Gatton, on May 28, when police pulled over the silver Holden he was driving at 1.45am.

"Police were sufficiently suspicious in relation to possible intoxicating substances being on board with the defendant and administered a roadside breath test," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard police detained Singh and took him to Gatton police station.

"He has failed to supply a sufficient sample of breath to be analysed, he's failed on a second occasion and was warned in relation to his continued failure to do so," Sgt Windsor said.

"In total, he was offered seven opportunities to provide a sufficient sample of breath and has failed to do so."

Singh pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on requirement.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Singh she noted he had already spent the last two months without a license and adjusted his penalty accordingly.

Singh was fined $1000 and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

