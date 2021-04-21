Driver lost licence after 15 demerit points for seat belts

A man who accumulated 15 demerit points for passengers not wearing seat belts has been busted driving while his licence was suspended.

Sam Anthony Waterton pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while licence was demerit point disqualified.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police witnessed Waterton driving a red Toyota Corolla on Thozet Road, Koongal, at 3pm on March 26 and checks revealed his licence had been suspended from February 24 due to demerit points.

He said that when intercepted, Waterton told police he was picking up his children from school.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had been in Brisbane for work and missed the notice about the suspension.

He said Waterton had just started a diesel fitter apprenticeship which he would need a licence for and he planned to make a hardship application at a later date.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Waterton accumulated 15 demerit points due to passengers not wearing seat belts.

He ordered Waterton to pay a $450 fine and disqualified him from driving for six months.