Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Driver lost licence after 15 demerit points for seat belts

Kerri-Anne Mesner
21st Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who accumulated 15 demerit points for passengers not wearing seat belts has been busted driving while his licence was suspended.

Sam Anthony Waterton pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while licence was demerit point disqualified.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police witnessed Waterton driving a red Toyota Corolla on Thozet Road, Koongal, at 3pm on March 26 and checks revealed his licence had been suspended from February 24 due to demerit points.

He said that when intercepted, Waterton told police he was picking up his children from school.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had been in Brisbane for work and missed the notice about the suspension.

He said Waterton had just started a diesel fitter apprenticeship which he would need a licence for and he planned to make a hardship application at a later date.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Waterton accumulated 15 demerit points due to passengers not wearing seat belts.

He ordered Waterton to pay a $450 fine and disqualified him from driving for six months.

disqualified drive rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surprising result at JM Kelly warehouse auction

        Premium Content Surprising result at JM Kelly warehouse auction

        Business A crowd turned out for the public auction on Wednesday for the sale of the warehouse on Richardson Road.

        ‘Bitterly disappointed’: No appeal of fatal crash sentence

        Premium Content ‘Bitterly disappointed’: No appeal of fatal crash sentence

        Crime ‘I very much doubt that even if she was to re-offend that justice would be...

        Beef Australia seminar’s focus on sustainability in industry

        Premium Content Beef Australia seminar’s focus on sustainability in industry

        Rural The annual update will ensure Australia continues to be recognised as a global...

        Labor’s coal, manufacturing pledge for Central Queensland

        Premium Content Labor’s coal, manufacturing pledge for Central Queensland

        News Labor has announced it will support more coal mines and job stability for the...