32°
News

'Stolen' wheel nuts from Hilux could have killed driver

Moranbah police want information to find the person responsible for taking six wheel nuts out of someone's tyre.
Moranbah police want information to find the person responsible for taking six wheel nuts out of someone's tyre.
Campbell Gellie
by

A MORANBAH driver has been lucky to survive travelling about 8km without any wheel nuts in the rear passenger side tyre.

How the wheel came to be without its nuts is now part of a police investigation.

Queensland Police Service believes that between 4.30pm on September 1 and 4.10am on September 2, someone removed the six wheel nuts of the Toyota Hilux while it was parked at a Burke Dr address.

Then at 4.10am the car owner left home and made it to Moranbah Access Rd until it all went wrong.

The reported that the steering became unresponsive and the car began to sway.

"The car was able to be stopped safely and the issue with the rear passenger wheel was indentified," a police spokesperson said.

"The driver was appreciative of their good fortune."

If anyone has information about this that they wish to share with police, call the Moranbah Police Station on 07 49 416 200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 any time of the day.

Topics:  isaac region mackay news mackay region moranbah news news mackay queensland police service

Mackay Daily Mercury
The great wall of CQ: Man installs $400,000 fence

The great wall of CQ: Man installs $400,000 fence

Ben Banks takes matters into own hands to keep pests from crossing border

The CQ mining town fighting hard to stay afloat

Blackwater's Marla Hicks who works for Sallee Collins.

Casualisation of jobs is making times tough

UPDATE: Friend finds driver trapped in car after CQ rollover

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on Red Hill Road near Moranbah early this morning to transfer a 31-year-old Glenella man to hospital after his car rolled.

The driver was on his way to work when he rolled several times

Weekend penalty rates slashed under union deal

Some workers will lose $8 per hour in Sunday penalty rates.

Local Partners