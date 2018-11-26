Menu
Centenary Drive roll-over
News

Driver has lucky escape in truck rollover

Jarrard Potter
by
26th Nov 2018 12:39 PM
EMERGENCY services responded to a truck roll-over on the Pacific Highway yesterday afternoon, with the driver taken to Grafton Base Hospital with minor injuries.   

Centenary Drive was closed for two hours at the intersection with the Pacific Highway as a heavy vehicle towing crew attempted to retrieve the truck.  

It had come to rest on its side in a ditch off the side of Centenary Drive just metres from the highway.  

About 12.30pm yesterday emergency services were called to the scene, with initial reports indicating the concrete mixer's driver was forced to brake suddenly to avoid a collision with another truck then lost control at the intersection, where the truck rolled onto its side then left the road.  

Emergency services including Coffs/Clarence Police District, Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance attended.  

Ulmarra Community News Facebook page captured the scene shortly after the incident:

MORE VIDEO FOOTAGE HERE 

pacific highway truck crash truck rollover
Grafton Daily Examiner

