Driver more than four times the limit busted in pub carpark

A DRUNK driver was found by police standing next to his car, in a pub carpark, with keys in the ignition and the engine still running.

Binesh Raj, 46, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .223 when he was tested after police arrested him on December 5.

Raj pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to Raffles Hotel at 11.30pm on December 5 to reports of a drunk male driving.

He said CCTV footage showed Raj entering the vehicle out the front of the hotel and driving it into the carpark.

Defence lawyer Krissy Cummins said Raj, who owns Rocky Move and Clean, would not be able to work during the disqualification period.

Raj had one prior drink driving conviction within the past five years which meant he was not eligible for a work licence.

“He thought it was a good idea to move his vehicle from the front of the hotel to the carpark for extra protection,” Ms Cummins said.

She said her client intended to get a taxi home that night.

“He acknowledges he has an alcohol problem,” Ms Cummins said.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke noted Raj had three prior traffic convictions for drink driving.

The court heard Raj was immediately disqualified from driving after such a high BAC on December 5.

Mr Clarke ordered Raj to be disqualified for 12 months, fined $1000 and a traffic conviction was recorded.