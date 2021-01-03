Driver permit system for Farnborough Beach being considered

Cr Adam Belot, Cr Pat Eastwood, Clair Fitzpatrick and friends in the past have rallied for a safer alternative to the Bangalee access to Farnborough Beach. FILE PHOTO.

Cr Adam Belot, Cr Pat Eastwood, Clair Fitzpatrick and friends in the past have rallied for a safer alternative to the Bangalee access to Farnborough Beach. FILE PHOTO.

A permit system for motorists using Farnborough Beach is among a raft of options being investigated by Livingstone Shire Council.

It seems an eternity ago that Cr Adam Belot raised safety and congestion concerns late in 2019 in relation to the existing Bangalee access to the popular Capricorn Coast beach.

But since then, things have been happening behind the scenes.

One of the most significant developments is that Livingstone has asked its officers to devise a management plan to address traffic issues identified by councillors and reported by the public.

Many residents in the Bangalee area have long held concerns about the Bangalee access to

Cr Adam Belot (right) and Clair Fitzpatrick walk the steep incline at the Bangalee access to Farnborough Beach. FILE PHOTO.

Farnborough Beach which is a thoroughfare shared by pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

On face value, the most interesting option currently being looked at by the council is the permit system for drivers using Farnborough Beach.

Other options short-listed for investigation include an awareness campaign that reminds motorists Farnborough Beach is a gazetted road, and normal road rules apply.

The latest update on the traffic management plan was provided at the December monthly meeting of the council.

There, councillors were informed investigations were due to commence in January (2021).

They were also told it was anticipated a report would be ready to be brought back to the council table in February.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Farnborough Beach traffic explodes, sparking concerns

Public to get say on Bangalee Beach access

Coast beach access fight gets tough

Plans in the works for new Farnborough Beach access