Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has gone on a wild, unusual and dangerous drive in Alice Springs. Picture: iStock
A woman has gone on a wild, unusual and dangerous drive in Alice Springs. Picture: iStock
News

Driver pulled over with kids asleep in car boot

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
30th Aug 2019 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and three passengers have gone on a strange and dangerous drive in Alice Springs.

At about 1.55am police spotted the 47-year-old woman driving an unroadworthy Mitsubishi Magna Wagon on Larrapinta Dr.

 

NT Police Southern Watch Commander Darrell Kerr said officers found several issues with the vehicle, including two children aged four and seven asleep in the boot.

The adult passengers were not wearing seatbelts, the car had incorrect number plates from another vehicle and had a smashed windscreen, an unsecure battery and excessive oil leaks.

"She was actually disqualified from driving until 2022," Watch Cmdr Kerr said.

The driver will be going to court this morning.

Watch Cmdr Kerr said she provided "no reason whatsoever" for her actions.

More Stories

asleep car boot driver kids police

Top Stories

    Brothers three senior teams hunting grand final berths

    premium_icon Brothers three senior teams hunting grand final berths

    AFL Great match-ups in do-or-die showdowns in AFLC Premiership

    The Central Queensland app bringing people together

    premium_icon The Central Queensland app bringing people together

    News What is CQ's latest tech start-up Serv-I?

    NAPLAN: School principal tells it like it is

    premium_icon NAPLAN: School principal tells it like it is

    Education Dodgy educational theories over 30 years are not working: Principal

    What's on: Rodeo by the shore plus more

    premium_icon What's on: Rodeo by the shore plus more

    News Check out the hottest events across 48 hours this weekend