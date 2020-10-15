Driver rams police car multiple times in dramatic scenes

Police are searching for the woman allegedly involved.

A WOMAN is on the run after allegedly ramming a police vehicle multiple times and hitting an officer’s foot after being pulled over in Allenstown overnight.

Queensland Police allege when the driver of a yellow Ford Falcon sedan was intercepted by an unmarked police unit outside Allenstown Square in Caroline Street about 8pm, they rammed the police vehicle multiple times.

Police allege as they existed their vehicle the Falcon reversed backwards, hitting the vehicle and also the foot of one of the female officers.

The Falcon was driven forward and reversed again at speed, causing significant damage to the police vehicle before fleeing south along Upper Dawson Road, police allege.

No one was seriously injured.

The alleged driver of the Falcon is believed to be a caucasian woman aged in her 40s with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Two men were also observed as passengers in the car.

Anyone who may have seen a 2003 gold/yellow Ford Falcon with Qld Registration 366HFG with damage to the rear of the vehicle is urged to contact police.