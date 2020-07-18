Menu
Crime

Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:45 AM
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided "at speed" with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer after he attempted to flee.

Police responded to a serious traffic crash in Moorooka where a driver allegedly smashed into seven vehicles at "high speed", before rolling his car, and then crashing into a fence at about 6.30pm.

An on-foot police pursuit then occurred after the driver allegedly attempted to leave the scene.

The man allegedly wrestled and struggled with a 51-year-old police officer, before more officers intervened.

A senior constable was treated for a laceration to his face which he sustained during the alleged assault.

A 30-year-old Taringa man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, with injuries he sustained during the crash.

Investigations are continuing.

