Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car ran through a fence at a Waterloo Street property.
A car ran through a fence at a Waterloo Street property. Chris Ison ROK170518cfence1
Breaking

Driver speaking to police after North Rocky crash

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
17th May 2018 2:15 PM

2.40: THE driver of a hit and run from earlier this afternoon is believed to be speaking to police.

The Frenchville house was not damaged in the incident.

2.10PM: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a reported hit and run in North Rockhampton.

A man driving a Holden Commodore sedan crashed through a fence and into a house on Waterloo St.

The man, described as indigenous in appearance, ran from the scene in Frenchville shortly after it happened.

A witness said the car approached the fence and house at a very high speed.

It is unknown if anyone is at home.

More to come.

car through house hit and run rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Crim sacks lawyers, calls Judge 'dog' in court

    premium_icon Crim sacks lawyers, calls Judge 'dog' in court

    Crime A PRISONER sacked his counsel and called the Rockhampton District Court judge a "dog” yesterday.

    Qld Govt commits to Rocky's $31.5M art gallery dream

    premium_icon Qld Govt commits to Rocky's $31.5M art gallery dream

    Council News Premier: CQ has 'some of the greatest collections of Australian art'

    Thousands set to 'stop cancer in its tracks' this weekend

    Thousands set to 'stop cancer in its tracks' this weekend

    Whats On 18-hour relay will take place at CQUniversity Saturday

    • 17th May 2018 2:00 PM
    BULL-TITFUL: Another service station for CQ

    BULL-TITFUL: Another service station for CQ

    News 20 new jobs as Puma Energy opens its latest outlet on Bruce Hwy

    • 17th May 2018 2:41 PM

    Local Partners