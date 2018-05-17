Driver speaking to police after North Rocky crash
2.40: THE driver of a hit and run from earlier this afternoon is believed to be speaking to police.
The Frenchville house was not damaged in the incident.
2.10PM: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a reported hit and run in North Rockhampton.
A man driving a Holden Commodore sedan crashed through a fence and into a house on Waterloo St.
The man, described as indigenous in appearance, ran from the scene in Frenchville shortly after it happened.
A witness said the car approached the fence and house at a very high speed.
It is unknown if anyone is at home.
More to come.