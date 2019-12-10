Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hit and run victim Jim Murphy, 76
Hit and run victim Jim Murphy, 76
News

Driver still not found after fatal hit and run

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
10th Dec 2019 3:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE DRIVER involved in a hit and run which subsequently killed Jim Murphy, aged 76, has still not been located.

Police believe Mr Murphy was crossing the road outside the Brunswick Hotel on Archer St at 8.25pm on August 18 this year, when he was struck by a Ford falcon purple sedan heading east down George St. The driver did not stop.

Mr Murphy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries for severe internal and leg injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries and passed away at 5.50am the following morning.

Mr Murphy was not intoxicated when he left the hotel.

The Ford sedan was found abandoned in a residential street in Port Curtis the next morning around 11am.

At the time police said the only charge the driver would have been facing was failure to remain at the scene.

Due to Mr Murphy’s age, it cannot be determined if his death was directly related to the accident as he did not die on the scene but later died from the injuries.

Queensland Police Service advised The Morning Bulletin no one had been charged yet and the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

Those who spoke of Mr Murphy said he was a kind man who loved horse racing and was a keen poker player.

If anyone has any information phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink 131 444.

archer st brunswick hotel hit and run jim murphy
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        I’m no drug mum: Woman denies claim she gave son drugs at 18

        premium_icon I’m no drug mum: Woman denies claim she gave son drugs at 18

        News Accused mother left Rockhampton seven years ago to escape the drug culture she lost her son to.

        ‘Disturbing’: Rockhampton teacher among statewide child exploitation ring

        premium_icon ‘Disturbing’: Rockhampton teacher among statewide child...

        News Queensland police operation nabs a ring of six alleged child sex offenders.

        Toxic drums killed marine life near Yeppoon

        premium_icon Toxic drums killed marine life near Yeppoon

        News The extent of contamination and environmental damage has been revealed.

        Help our Rural Fireys: Push for volunteers to get paid leave

        premium_icon Help our Rural Fireys: Push for volunteers to get paid leave

        Politics Rural Firefighter volunteers need financial help to save people.