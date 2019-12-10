Driver still not found after fatal hit and run

THE DRIVER involved in a hit and run which subsequently killed Jim Murphy, aged 76, has still not been located.

Police believe Mr Murphy was crossing the road outside the Brunswick Hotel on Archer St at 8.25pm on August 18 this year, when he was struck by a Ford falcon purple sedan heading east down George St. The driver did not stop.

Mr Murphy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent multiple surgeries for severe internal and leg injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries and passed away at 5.50am the following morning.

Mr Murphy was not intoxicated when he left the hotel.

The Ford sedan was found abandoned in a residential street in Port Curtis the next morning around 11am.

At the time police said the only charge the driver would have been facing was failure to remain at the scene.

Due to Mr Murphy’s age, it cannot be determined if his death was directly related to the accident as he did not die on the scene but later died from the injuries.

Queensland Police Service advised The Morning Bulletin no one had been charged yet and the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

Those who spoke of Mr Murphy said he was a kind man who loved horse racing and was a keen poker player.

If anyone has any information phone CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink 131 444.