A rescue chopper has been tasked to assist with a truck crash at Bluff. Photo: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE
News

Driver suffers serious injuries in major CQ crash

Kristen Booth
27th Apr 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:45 PM
UPDATE 1.20PM: The Capricorn Highway has been closed in both directions about 6km east of Bluff to allow access for emergency services crews.

A Capricorn Rescue chopper has arrived at the scene of the single-truck crash to take one patient with serious injuries to Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman indicated the highway would reopen shortly after the helicopter took off.

INITIAL: A man is in a serious but stable condition following a single-truck crash at a Central Queensland town on Tuesday.

The man in his 50s sustained serious leg injuries when the incident occurred just before 12pm on the Capricorn Highway at Bluff.

Reports suggested the vehicle involved was a tow truck.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the incident.

More to come.

bluff capricorn highway qas racq capricorn rescue rescue 300 truck crash
Central Queensland News

