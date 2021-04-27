Driver suffers serious injuries in major CQ crash

A rescue chopper has been tasked to assist with a truck crash at Bluff. Photo: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE

UPDATE 1.20PM: The Capricorn Highway has been closed in both directions about 6km east of Bluff to allow access for emergency services crews.

A Capricorn Rescue chopper has arrived at the scene of the single-truck crash to take one patient with serious injuries to Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman indicated the highway would reopen shortly after the helicopter took off.

INITIAL: A man is in a serious but stable condition following a single-truck crash at a Central Queensland town on Tuesday.

The man in his 50s sustained serious leg injuries when the incident occurred just before 12pm on the Capricorn Highway at Bluff.

#Bluff - Paramedics are assessing one patient in a serious but stable condition following a single-truck crash on the Capricorn Highway at 11.46am. The Rescue Helicopter is responding. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) April 27, 2021

Reports suggested the vehicle involved was a tow truck.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the incident.

More to come.