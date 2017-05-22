Driver T-boned pulling onto major road

A DRIVER who pulled out of The Oaks Caltex on Yeppoon Rd has been "T-boned" by another vehicle, the service station's assistant manager says.

Quick-thinking The Oaks manager Megan Lonergan called triple-0 and alerted police to the crash immediately after the incident unfolded.

Ms Lonergan said she had spoken to both the drivers who are "okay" despite one being "a little bit shaken up" by the ordeal.

"They've just been T-Boned, clipped," she said.

"No one is injured or entrapped and the occupants are walking around fine.

"The ambulance is just here in case shock starts to set in."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were alerted to the accident at 10.25am, but they had just arrived at the scene, which is about 25 minutes from Rockhampton and 10 minutes out of Yeppoon.