Driver taken to hospital after five vehicle crash

Two trucks and three cars were involved in an accident on Albert St during peak hour morning traffic on Friday

A FIVE vehicle accident involving two trucks caused a major traffic disruption on the Neville Hewitt Bridge yesterday bocking all southbound traffic back to the Bolsover St intersection.

Two trucks and three cars were involved in the incident on Alma and Albert St, which ended with one of the trucks sitting on the median strip.

It is believed the larger truck collided with the smaller truck which then hit a Mazda. The Mazda was then pushed forward into two other cars.

Southbound lanes were cleared after police arrived on the scene and diverted traffic down Alma St.

One driver was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with a minor neck injury.