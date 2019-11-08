Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two trucks and three cars were involved in an accident on Albert St during peak hour morning traffic on Friday
Two trucks and three cars were involved in an accident on Albert St during peak hour morning traffic on Friday
News

Driver taken to hospital after five vehicle crash

Steph Allen
8th Nov 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIVE vehicle accident involving two trucks caused a major traffic disruption on the Neville Hewitt Bridge yesterday bocking all southbound traffic back to the Bolsover St intersection.

Two trucks and three cars were involved in the incident on Alma and Albert St, which ended with one of the trucks sitting on the median strip.

Photos
View Gallery

It is believed the larger truck collided with the smaller truck which then hit a Mazda. The Mazda was then pushed forward into two other cars.

Southbound lanes were cleared after police arrived on the scene and diverted traffic down Alma St.

One driver was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with a minor neck injury.

Traffic has been backed up after a five vehicle accident near the Neville Hewitt Bridge this morning.
Traffic has been backed up after a five vehicle accident near the Neville Hewitt Bridge this morning.
car accidents car crash neville hewitt bridge trucks
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ cashes in on Adani’s new multimillion-dollar contract

        premium_icon CQ cashes in on Adani’s new multimillion-dollar contract

        News A Rockhampton-based Australian contractor will deliver jobs to this region.

        Grief grips mining town after prospector's death

        premium_icon Grief grips mining town after prospector's death

        News "I banged on the ladder... but there was no answer."

        Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        premium_icon Bushfire threat level escalates around CQ today

        News Residents advised to be on high alert for the next five days.

        Teenager sues for $1.5m after head-on collision

        premium_icon Teenager sues for $1.5m after head-on collision

        News The 16 year old was left with countless plates, screws and wires