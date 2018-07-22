Driver thrown from ute during rollover

An 18-year-old male driver was flung from his vehicle during a rollover this morning near Dalby.

An 18-year-old male driver was flung from his vehicle during a rollover this morning near Dalby. Contributed

AN 18-YEAR-OLD male driver was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning after being thrown from his ute during a single vehicle rollover.

The driver has suffered suspected back injuries, whilst his two passengers, an 18-year-old male and 20-year-old male, suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred around 12am on Blaxland Road, with a QPS spokeswoman saying the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled.

The 18-year-old driver was flown to the Toowoomba Hospital by LifeFlight around 12.30am, where he is in a stable condition.