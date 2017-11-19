Driver trapped after Bruce Hwy head-on

Queensland emergency services personnel work to cut free a driver from a car following a head-on crash on the Bruce Hwy north of Rockhampton.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services used hydraulic gear to free a trapped driver after a serious head-on smash on the Bruce Hwy 80km north of Rockhampton last night.

The crash happened about 6.30pm 22km south of Marlborough after the two cars collided with both drivers sustaining various broken bones and suspected internal injuries.

The 64-year-old male victim was trapped for more than 30 minutes and had to be freed from the badly damaged car by multiple QFRS crews using hydraulic equipment.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treat an injured man after he was cut from a car following a head-on smash on the Bruce Hwy north of Rockhampton. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was tasked to the accident about 7pm.

The on-board Queensland Ambulance Critical Care paramedic treated the driver at the scene before he was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The other driver's injuries were not as serious and the man, aged about 50, was transported by road ambulance to the Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

There were no reports on disruptions to traffic.