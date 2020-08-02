Driver who blew .234 abandoned car mid-intersection

A DRUNK driver with a blood-alcohol content reading of .234 came to police attention after informants called them about an abandoned vehicle at a Rockhampton intersection.

Will Dawson Olive, 26, pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes said police were called to the Canning/Denham streets intersection at 10.40pm on June 13 to reports of an abandoned vehicle.

OTHER COURT:

Teen car thief: ‘Stealing is easier than earning money’

Jail over terrorising taxi driver during armed robbery

REVEALED: ‘Most bizarre’ events of Lakes Creek home robbery

Second high drink driving charge in three years for motorist

He said when they arrived, they discovered the vehicle had tyre damage and oil, or some sort of fluid, coming from the engine.

Sgt Janes said the informant told police they saw two males run off from the vehicle and head towards George St.

He said police found Olive nearby and he matched the description the informant gave.

Sgt Janes said they located keys in Olive’s pocket during a search.

He said Olive told police he had consumed four to 10 mid-strength beers prior to the accident.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said given the high reading, he asked his client if he had issues with alcohol.

He said his client told him he only drank once or twice a week, but had been golfing on June 13.

“He had left his car at a friend’s place,” Mr Grant said.

“He had not intended to drive.”

He said Olive had made the decision to drive when he was intoxicated and had abandoned the vehicle as it was damaged by a bump in the road.

Mr Grant said Olive, who was employed full-time, did not need a licence for work, but his employer was “extremely dissatisfied”.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Olive’s traffic record was “not spectacular” including speeding and not obeying traffic rules offences, saying it was “irresponsible behaviour”.

“You put yourself and other people on the road at risk of serious harm,” he said.

Mr Clarke warned Olive he could go to prison for five years if he continued such behaviour.

The court heard Olive’s licence had been suspended since being charged.

Mr Clarke fined him $2000 and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.