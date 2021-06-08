Driver’s $1m lawsuit after he was rear-ended in Rocky crash

A man who sustained a permanent neck impairment as a result of a rear-end crash in North Rockhampton two years ago has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the insurance company of the other driver.

The accident occurred on June 12, 2019, around 10am.

Bradley Ibbs was driving northbound on Yaamba Road at the Richardson Road intersection and was stationary at a traffic light when he was rear ended by a driver who was insured by AAI Limited.

The lawsuit alleged the driver failed to keep a proper lookout, failed to keep the vehicle under proper control, travelled at a speed excessive in the circumstances and failed to stop, slow or steer clear of the vehicle.

Mr Ibbs claimed as a result of the accident he sustained injuries to his neck, lower and right shoulder.

The injuries have allegedly led to a permanent impairment of the neck, post-traumatic headaches and psychiatric injuries.

Prior to the accident, Mr Ibbs, who lives in the Sunshine Coast, now 38, was employed as a construction manager and was self-employed in carpentry work.

He claimed he can no longer do carpentry work and has claimed $700,00 for future wage loss.

According to the court documents he needs 6.75 hours of care and assistance per week.

The $1,063,717.58 lawsuit was filed by Maroochydore firm Brandon and Gullo Lawyers with the Rockhampton Supreme Court.

A final offer has been submitted by Mr Ibbs’ lawyers.

No defence from AAI Limited has been filed.