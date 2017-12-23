Drivers caught travelling 140km/h in CQ safety blitz

ALREADY these summer holidays, two people have been caught travelling over 140km/h and a third has blown over 0.2 on a roadside breath test.

It's a disappointing start to the holidays, but the region's police are hoping they don't see worse this Christmas.

Sergeant Deniel Beasy said police were today starting phase two of their Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

He said drivers could expect to see a large police presence, including roadside breath and drug testing.

The "extremely alarming" high readings of over 0.2, and two people travelling more than 40km/h over the speed limit were recorded in the Central Highlands, Biloela and Gladstone areas which all make up the wider Central policing district.