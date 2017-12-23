Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drivers caught travelling 140km/h in CQ safety blitz

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO FILE
Michelle Gately
by

ALREADY these summer holidays, two people have been caught travelling over 140km/h and a third has blown over 0.2 on a roadside breath test.

It's a disappointing start to the holidays, but the region's police are hoping they don't see worse this Christmas.

Sergeant Deniel Beasy said police were today starting phase two of their Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

He said drivers could expect to see a large police presence, including roadside breath and drug testing.

The "extremely alarming" high readings of over 0.2, and two people travelling more than 40km/h over the speed limit were recorded in the Central Highlands, Biloela and Gladstone areas which all make up the wider Central policing district.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Surprise Christmas present for Central Queensland drivers

Surprise Christmas present for Central Queensland drivers

Planning a trip these holidays? Local petrol station operator chimes in with a big bonus for a swag of lucky motorists.

Quarantine at Rocky prison after infectious disease breakout

The Capricornia Correctional Centre

Authorities confirm infectious disease has struck within prison walls.

Campers will find free spot no matter what

PLACE TO STAY: Rachel Pearce, 5, and her mother Rosanne Pearce with au pair Johanne Juhl set up camp at the Kershaw Gardens free site.

Families feared they would be turned away from free Rocky spot

War of words over handling of the Adani project continues

TALKING ADANI: LNP's Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry want Adani's Carmichael Mine project to succeed.

Questions raised about funding commitments and royalty payments.

Local Partners