Driver’s despicable act after hitting woman

A Melbourne P-plate driver who crashed into a mum-of-five and Sunday school teacher as she crossed the road dumped her body afterwards.

Thomas Street was jailed for failing to stop and render assistance in Victoria's County Court on Tuesday over the death of Abiol Manyang.

The 32-year-old was driving home from his job at Bob Jane T-Mart when he crashed into Abiol Manyang at Ardeer, in the city's west, in May 2019.

"What you did was despicable and cowardly," Judge Peter Lauritsen said on Tuesday.

"You did not render assistance, but removed the body from your vehicle, placed it on the grass area and drove away," he said.

Street crashed into Ms Manyang, who was 46, as she was carrying groceries across the road to the motel she was staying in at the time. She died instantly but he was not charged in relation to the crash.

But instead of stopping Street, a P-plater, drove for 220 metres and made a "controlled" stop at a service lane along the road and dumped the mum's body on the roadside, court documents show.

He was at the scene for 1 minute and 35 seconds before he fled. The mum of five's body was not discovered for an hour.

South Sudanese community leader Abiol Atem Manyang, was dumped on the side of the road after she was hit by a car.

The driver was not affected by drugs or alcohol and his driving did not cause the crash, but he left the scene and didn't help Ms Manyang.

The woman was a beloved Sunday school teacher, educator and leader in the South Sudanese community and more than 5000 mourners attended her funeral.

"She was greatly respected, loved and admired," the judge said in his sentence.

She fled the country due to the conflict in the region and later moved to Australia with her husband, who she met at a camp.

Street will be eligible for parole after serving 15 months behind bars and has already spent 92 days in custody.

He was also barred from getting a licence for five years and was fined $750 for driving an unregistered car.

