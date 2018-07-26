Danger at popular crossing pedestrian spot

The pedestrian crossing between Orion shopping centre and the lagoon.

MOTORISTS are risking injury to parents and children by failing to stop at a pedestrian crossing between Orion Shopping Centre and the Springfield Lagoon, a local mum says.

Bec Morrish said she was amazed how many cars speed through the section linking the shopping centre and popular recreation area.

The area is clearly marked and signposted with graduating speed limits from 40km/h to 20km/h.

"The amount of cars that don't stop and are definitely not doing 20km/h let alone 40km/h. I wait at the crossing until the car stops because they don't see you," she said.

"I was at the crossing stopped the other day and this woman just drove straight through. I yelled at her 'it's a pedestrian crossing!' and she didn't even bat an eyelid."

Not even having a child with her makes a difference to some drivers.

"We're trying to cross together and I've had cars drive through then realise there was somebody there. It's a pedestrian crossing - you're supposed to slow down," she said.

"It's signed, it's 40 and then it goes to 20 - people know it's there. Something needs to be done at that main roundabout, the middle section through Orion and that other section because kids are going to be crossing."

She urged drivers to obey the limits to avoid a tragedy.

"It's very much a family area. All it takes is one kid to run away from mum and dad …"

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland (Division 9) said the reduced speed limits and raised speed platform give a good indication that the crossing is a special area.

"Drivers do tend to look at the lagoon and must be aware of the children in the area," she said.

"I ask all adults to take the children to the pedestrian crossing and not encourage them to run across the road in any location. For the sake of our community, drivers please be aware of road conditions."